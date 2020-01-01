LOG IN
First class in The Hague part1
First class in The Hague part2
First class in The Hague part3
Tritone Lines
Scale exercise on Sweet Georgia Brown
6th diminished scale on "Stella"
Playing Scrapple from the Apple
Working on Out Of Nowhere
Monk Theme on Sweet Georgia Brown
Small chords versus big chords
"Let the body do it"
Practicing Indiana in Ab
Practicing Indiana in Ab part2
Barry playing "I want to be happy"
Blues with the horns part1
Blues with the horns part2
Bird Tritone line on Embraceable You
"On Green Dolphin Street"
Barry playing "Star Eyes"
Barry plays 6th dim scale
Barry plays Monk
Barry plays Oblivion (Bud Powell)
Barry plays 6th dim Scale (cont.)
"April in Paris" with the singers
Half Step Rules
Half step rules on dominant scale part1
Half step rules on dominant scale part2
Dominant scale with distracting notes
Bird Feathers
The importance of rhythm
"Chopin changes"
Talking about Cm7 in "All The Things"
Round Midnight
You don't know what love is
Confirmation
The bridge on "Cherokee"
6th dim scale "long short"
II-V-I in drop 2
5432 Rhythm bridge
Passport Blues
Bird on Indiana
All God's Chillun' Got Rhythm
Swing by yourself
No fingers
5432 in Cherokee
Stella By Starlight
54321 phrase
All the things you are
Piano class: Giant Steps
Erik's scale in Cherokee
6th dim scale (long excerpt)
Feeling the "and"
Practicing Perdido
I'll keep loving you
